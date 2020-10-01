Every eighth citizen of Kazakhstan lives on the verge of poverty, said Azat Peruashev, Majilis deputy.

In recent months, the society and our colleagues have been raising the issue of conducting the loan amnesty. This initiative certainly deserves attention, given the massive impoverishment of people and the ruin of small and medium-sized businesses as a result of a seven-month outage during the pandemic. According to the World Bank , this year the number of Kazakhstanis living below the poverty line has increased by one and a half times, by 800 thousand people and exceeding 2.3 million. It turns out that every eighth citizen in our country lives on the verge of poverty. These are terrible and unacceptable numbers for an oil-producing state, "Peruashev said.













