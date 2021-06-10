Ex-deputy akim of Karaganda sentenced to one and a half years in prison

Former deputy akim of Karaganda Zhaksylyk Shalabekov has been sentenced to one year and a half in prison.

The Kazybekbi District Court of Karaganda at a meeting on Tuesday found Shalabekov guilty of corruption crime - the ex-official will serve his sentence in a minimum security colony.

Ermek Kasenov, second person involved in the case, an employee of the construction company DCT Kazakhstan was sentenced to five years of probation.













