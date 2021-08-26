EXCLUSIVE: Education Ministry confirmed the possibility of distance asynchronous learning at the request of parents for upcoming school year

Images | open sources

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed the possibility of distance asynchronous learning of schoolchildren at the request of parents, KAZAKHSTAN TODAY reports.

In cases of parents' refusal from full-time training, asynchronous distance learning (self-study at home) is offered with passing of summative assessments at school," the Ministry of Education and Science said in response to an official KAZAKHSTAN TODAY's request.

Educational organizations are planned to start in a traditional format. The traditional format of training will be carried out in compliance with strict sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

