Expert: Kazakhstan citizens will not choose their specialties in the future

In the future, young adults will not choose their specialties, and will start their career from a startup. If the business is profitable, the universities will help them to master the specialty and facilitate to the business. It was said by chairman of the Turkmen public and cultural centre of Almaty and Almaty region Gulnar Annakuliyeva in the House of Friendship at an extraordinary meeting of a city’s scientific and expert group of the Assembly of People o Kazakhstan.





Within the discussion of the project "New Humanitarian Knowledge. 100 New Books in Kazakh", Gulnar Annakuliyeva told about the foreign books on economics that are already translated.





UIB (University of International Business) goes to distance education. In the summer, I will write lectures about production management. Management is a new concept let say in economics. It is an integrated science of philosophy and sociology. It seems like production management is a narrow sectoral discipline, but the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a the function of production management, because it creates the measure to establish economy. Education has not only one trend. It is supposed that in the future young adults will not choose the specialty, but will run a startup, and if it is profitable then they will take a credit for the specialty, enter the university that will facilitate to their business," said the professor.





There are many changes and innovations in higher education that relate to digital economy. The new books of economics, that are available in Kazakh, are also innovative ones. They include not just a text, but everything that helps the student to study the material; accompanying references, cases, videos are included. According to the teacher of the university, it is a brand-new approach. The book is quite standard. It includes the items that the students passed during courses – the items on macro- micro-economics, banking system, small and medium business.





There must be four factors in order to develop the market: the first one is resources, Kazakhstan has educational, labour resources, the resources from the Periodic Table, the second one is investment, owing to efforts the country has a great inflow of investment, the third one is the affection of the law on private property to the land, it was adopted, but does not work, the fourth one is entrepreneurship and innovations – it is the thing that we achieve and it does not fully works," said the speaker.





Gulnar Annakuliyeva believes that in economics it is necessary to get familiarized with analysis, because any economic forecast has 99% of analysis.





In the conditions of the financial crisis, one can see that a forecast is a weakness, nobody could forecast the financial crisis, neither consulting companies nor government agencies. There are programs that make all calculation, therefore analysis is shifted to robots. In this connection, programming becomes significant," said the chairman of the Turkmen public and cultural centre of Almaty and Almaty region.





Also, the expert underlined that a manager is a specialist who runs the business with profit.





There are employees who have three diplomas, but companies do not flourish. Professionalism is not enough. Therefore, we want a student to be a communication link that will keep in touch with various agencies, have contacts, know languages, build a dialogue and make its business profitable. The modern books that will facilitate the universities to educate professional specialists build the basis for such kind of changes and innovations," said the speaker.









