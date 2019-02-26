Experts revealed the number of able-bodied population of Kazakhstan

Among the whole population of Kazakhstan, 59% are able-bodied citizens, 29% are retired people, and 11% are underage people, Ranking.kz reports.





The population of Kazakhstan as of the end of March reached 18.2 million people, that is 1.3% higher than a year ago. The number of children and teenagers at the age of up to 15 reached 5.3 million, and was 29.4% of the entire number of Kazakhstan citizens. The number of retired people – men over age 63 and women over age 58 was 2.1 million people, that is 11.3%.





Parents can ensure financial well-being of their children and teenagers beforehand. So, the five second-tier banks offer to open special children deposits up to 5 years. The annual effective level of remuneration slightly differs from the average deposit level – 11.6% against 11.9%.





AsiaCredit has the highest level for the term of two years, as well as Astana Banki for three years – up to 14%.





The minimal amount of deposits varies from 5 (AsiaCredit, Astana Banki and Sberbank) to 15 thousand tenge (Bank RBK).





The National Bank and Qazkom offer to open special deposits for retired people to save and increase their savings. The annual effective level of remuneration of the National Bank is 12.3%, and of Qazkom is 11.6%.





The minimal amount of deposits in the National Bank is from 2 thousand tenge, and in Qazkom – from 15 thousand tenge.









