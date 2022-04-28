Export of scrap and waste of ferrous and non-ferrous metals banned in Kazakhstan

Images | Depositphotos
Such a restriction was established by order of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated April 21, 2022 No. 224 "On some issues of transportation of scrap and waste of ferrous and non-ferrous metals", which comes into force on May 6, 2022, the State Revenue Committee explained.
At the same time, we inform you that the goods placed and released under the customs export procedure in accordance with the customs legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EAEU before the entry into force of the order are subject to unhindered export from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the press service added.
