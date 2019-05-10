Farewell ceremony to the dead pilots of a military helicopter MI-1 held in Astana

Astana. August 27. Kazakhstan Today - On Saturday, at the military airport of Astana a farewell ceremony to the dead pilots of a military helicopter MI-1 was held, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"On Saturday, at the military airport of Astana a farewell ceremony was held to the crew of the Mi-17 helicopter of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, crashed during performing training flights on August 22," the press-service of the Ministry of Defense informed.



According to the report, the pilots' last farewell was held with all military honors, salute, honor guard, orchestra.



Say goodbye to the relatives of the dead officers came, leaders of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, and co-workers, classmates and the entire staff of the air base.



It was previously reported, on August 22 in Astana, at about 8 a.m. Mi-17 helicopter of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan crashed during the training flights in the Astana terminal area. 4 members of the crew died. Families of the dead pilots will receive compensation, which averaged 9.8 million tenge to each family.



