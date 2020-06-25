Favipiravir to be used for coronavirus treatment after registration in Kazakhstan

Favipiravir will be used for coronavirus treatment after registration in Kazakhstan, said Dinagul Bayesheva, leading infectiologist.

Favipiravir is a drug that was developed in Japan and is currently undergoing clinical trials, and we are also interested in it. After registering this drug, we will have the opportunity to conduct clinical tests in our country," she said.

She previously reported that not all patients are prescribed hydroxychloroquine, which has been abandoned in a number of developed countries.

















