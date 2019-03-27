Female mortality from breast cancer decreased by almost 10% in Kazakhstan

In the period from 2011 to 2017, the decrease of the mortality indications from breast cancer is observed by 9.7%. At the same time, following the new screening rules for breast cancer will be conducted after age 40, Interfax-Kazakhstan reports.





However, the mortality from breast cancer is still in the first place in the common structure of cancer rates. Its share is 13.8%.





Compared to 2016 - 26.1%, in 2017 the incidence was 24.5%.





In the structure of the incidence , the leaders are Almaty, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan regions and Astana and Almaty.





The incidence of breast cancer higher than the republican one is found in Pavlodar (35.7%), North Kazakhstan region (35.2%), Karaganda region (33.8%), East Kazakhstan region (32.7%), Akmola region (31.2%), Kostanay region (31.8%), West Kazakhstan region (26.3%) and the cities of Almaty (35.1%)and Astana (28.4%)," says the report.





At the same time, the lowest incidence is observed in Mangystau (14.2%), South Kazakhstan (14.7%), Kyzylorda (15.4%) and Atyrau (15.6%) regions.





The decrease of the mortality is reached by the increase in early and timely diagnostics. The increase of those timely diagnosed with breast cancer from 2011 has equaled 11.3%, including, by the implementation of mammography screening.





Special attention is paid by oncologists to the prevention of cancers at early stages, in particular, breast cancers. Therefore, following the new rules, screening for breast cancer is conducted after 40 years. One should understand that the decrease of the mortality is reached by the increase of cases of early and timely diagnostics of breast cancer," said academician at Kazakhstan Academy of Sciences and Director of Kazakh National Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology at the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Dilyara Kaidarova.









