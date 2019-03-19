Film Aika to be screened at Eurasia-2018 film festival

The work of Russian director Sergey Dvortsovoi Aika in which Kazakhstan’s Samal Yeslyamova received a prize for the best woman’s role at the Cannes Film Festival will be screened within the International Film Festival Eurasia in Astana.





Also, they said in a press service of the International Film Festival Eurasia that Samal Yeslyamova will entre the jury of a contest program of short films.





We note that within the implementation of the Rukhani zhangyru program, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana, the capital city will hold the XIVth International Film Festival Eurasia. It is expected that within the festival, world film stars will visit Astana.





Earlier, at the talk with journalists, President of the International Film Festival Eurasia Aiman Musakhodzhayeva said the forum’s guest could be a well-known Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci.









