First national employment forums kicks off in East Kazakhstan region

Almaty. June 21. Kazakhstan Today - First national employment forum under the title "Anticrisis Regulation - Employment Roadmap 2020" with participation of Deputy Prime Minister Yerbol Orynbayev, members of Parliament, Acting Minister of Labor and Social Protection Duissenova, Akim of East Kazakhstan region Saparbayev, representatives of "Damu" Entrepreneurship Development Fund, JSC "Fund for Financial Support of Agriculture" opens in East Kazakhstan region today.



According to the organizers, the purpose of the forum is to intensify the work of the local authorities on the implementation of the program, raising public awareness of the opportunities provided by "Employment Roadmap 2020", and supporting the development of villages, the Prime Minister's official website reports.



As part of the forum participants will visit a number of facilities built in the framework of public-private partnerships, familiarize with the development and potential of Kokzhaiyk village, from where the event starts.



In addition, the ceremony of delivery of the keys to the houses built under the third stage of the Program of Employment 2020 (relocation and employment) will be held during the forum.



Also, participants in the forum will visit the exhibition of commodity producers participating in the Employment Program 2020. It is planned to sum up the results of the first national "Professions Fair", which will be held in all regional centers from 19 to 21 June.



The draft program "Employment Roadmap 2020" has been prepared in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State and includes both operational crisis response measures in the event of deterioration in the global economy and systematic measures to ensure productive employment of citizens.



