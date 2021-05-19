First two renal transplantations performed in E Kazakhstan

Today the East Kazakhstan Transplantation Centre is one of the four unique regional transplantations centres of Kazakhstan.





There are 500 people who need renal transplantation in the region. The first two kidney transplants were successfully performed in the centre on June 26 and June 27, the internal policy department of the region said in a press release.





One of the most complicated surgeries lasted for four hours. Local surgeons, led by head of the regional transplantation coordination centre, Professor Zhaksylyk Dosskaliyev, performed the surgery. A 56-year-old mother donated a kidney to save her son, 32. Currently, the man is undergoing treatment.





In 2015 a woman was diagnosed with Glomerulonephritis. Since 2017 the patient had to to undergo haemodialysis thrice a week. Her sister donated one of her kidneys for she was a perfect match to save her life. Now the woman feels good and is ready to leave the hospital.





The next kidney transplantation is set for October.









