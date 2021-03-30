First video of snow leopard from EKR national park appeared

The first video of a snow leopard from Kazakhstan’s Altai has appeared, the Katon-Karagai State National Natural Park said.





The snow leopard was caught by a camera trap, installed on the territory of the Archatinsk forestry in November 2020.





Several videos in 2020 and 2021 captured this beautiful animal from different angles. We hope that the camera traps and other methods will help to learn more about the biology, ecology and other features of the snow leopard on the territory of the Katon-Karagai State Research and Production Enterprise", the head of the department of science, environmental monitoring and information of the Katon-Karagai State Scientific and Production Enterprise Aliya Gabdullina said.













