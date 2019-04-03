Five initiatives of the President are specific issue-resolving mechanisms - the Deputy

Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan Mikhail Chirkov commented on today’s speech of Nursultan Nazarbayev "The five social initiatives of the President''.





One of the initiatives that the President has voiced is to reduce the tax burden by 10 times. At the same time, let’s pay attention to the increase of grants for some professions in robotics, IT-technology. The comprehensive approach can be observed here, that the youth study these professions which will be in demand for innovative technologies. From my personal example, I saw that graduators of the school within the program "Rukhani zhangyru" visited their native school and presented the mechatronic equipment to the class," the Deputy said after a joint meeting of the Chambers in the Majilis.





Today’s speech of the President tells us that all voiced issues will be not only taken into account, but also will receive specific solutions, the Mikhail Chirkov said.





All issues involve the tax burden, grants, a dormitory for 75 thousand sits. Gifted young people arrive from the regions, and where should they live? Now, we focus on the implementation of all these issues. Such a comprehensive powerful approach tells that it is not just a strategy, that the President puts forward, but also it includes specific precise mechanisms for its implementation," the Majilisman said.





We note that today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has delivered a speech to Kazakhstan people with "The five social initiatives" at a joint meeting of the Parliament’s Chambers.









