Flights resumed at Almaty airport

As earlier reported, flights were delayed at the Almaty airport as the military plane AH-26 en route Nur-Sultan – Almaty crash-landed there today at 05:22 p.m., killing four. All the outgoing and incoming flights are resumed as of now, its press service informs.
Two more were rushed to city clinical hospital #4 in Almaty. Both are at the intensive care unit.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
