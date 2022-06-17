Система Orphus

Food prices rose by 19% – National Bank Governor

16.06.2022, 11:50 4971
Last year the Kazakh Government together with the National Bank began implementing an anti-inflationary response package with a view to stabilize nonmonetary inflation factors, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.
 
 As a result, according to Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, the pace of inflation slowed by 8.4% following results of 2021. Last year food prices rose by 9.9% amid the imbalances in consumer markets and rising global food prices.
 
 Galymzhan Pirmatov said in his report at the plenary session of the Kazakh Senate on Thursday that this year the inflationary pressure continued to mount due to the geopolitical crisis and led to weakening of tenge in February-March 2022 as well as consumer frenzy. As a result, Kazakhstan’s inflation jumped from 8.7% in February to 14% in May. Foodstuff prices grew by 19% on-year, he added.
 
 Pirmatov also noted that the National Bank increased the basic rate by 13.5% on February 24, 2022 amid the worsening geopolitical situation to minimize the consequences of the external shock for Kazakhstan’s economy and preserve stability of prices.
 
Head of State acquainted with Ulytau region’s development prospects

16.06.2022, 14:15 7281
Footage from the videov
Governor of Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly reported to the Head of State on the prospects of development of the region and Zhezkazgan city, Akorda press service informed. 
 
According to him, environmental deterioration, poor condition of roads, weak diversification of the city’s economy, dependence on large enterprises, wear and tear of utilities and communications infrastructure as well as the problems in social sector are the key challenges of the region to be addressed. Berik Abdygaliuly said that the establishment of a special economic zone will let speed up diversification of the region’s economy. 
 
The region plans to complete the construction of Uitas-Aidos water pipeline by 2025. Beginning from 2023, Zhezkazgan city will be provided with water from the Eskulin water supply system. The municipal akimat has launched a housing renovation program, as per which 20 residential estates will be built in the city.
 
 He stressed the importance of building a state university, a supplementary education center, new schools, sports and recreation centers and a philharmonic hall.
 
 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev backed the initiatives put forward by the governor of Ulytau region. 
 
The President emphasized the need to improve local population’s living standard. He commissioned the Government and the akimat to take all required measures to develop road construction, environmental protection and education spheres.
 
 Chairman of the Board of LLP Kazakhmys Company Eduard Ogay reported to the President on the prospects of development of the enterprise and the region. He said that his company is ready to contribute to the development of infrastructure of Zhezkazgan and Satpayev (small town). "The company plans to allocate 25.4 billion tenge for this purpose, doubling the previous year's figure," Eduard Ogay added. 
 
However, the Head of State requested Kazakhmys Corporation "to increase financing, if possible, since 25.4 billion tenge does not seem enough". "Your help will be required in the construction of social facilities and sports facilities. Local residents hope that the region’s infrastructure will be improved. Special attention should be given to social facilities too," he stressed. 
 
Besides, the company will focus on healthcare, education and sport sectors. For instance, Kazakhmys plans to build a children’s sports academy in Zhezkazgan in 2023, a 200-bed boarding school and housing.

Source: Kazinform
 
Almaty hosts Second Regional SDG Summit

16.06.2022, 12:15 5101
primeminister.kz
The Second Regional Sustainable Development Goals Summit kicked off in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
The Summit was organized by the Government of Kazakhstan in partnership with the UNDP Kazakhstan and under financial support of the European Union. 
 
The Summit entitled Beyond Covid-19 – Towards Just Recovery in Central Asia brings together political leaders of the regional governments, international experts, representatives of international organizations, diplomatic corps, private sector and civil institutions of Central Asia. 
 
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov addressed the participants on behalf of the organizers.
 
 "Kazakhstan is committed to the achievement of the UN Agenda 2030 which is proved by the inclusion of the SDGs into the national strategies and development programs," Smailov said. 
 
According to him, amid deep structural changes in global economy, the country feels the need to adapt national policy of economic development to a midterm-outlook. 
 

We have started to elaborate new economic policy for Jana Qazaqstan (New Kazakhstan) together with business community and international experts. The document will include measures on improvement of investment and business climate, reduction of government’s involvement in economy, implementation of innovations and alternative energy, expansion of ‘green’ financing," said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

 
 The participants are expected to discuss local decisions for the development of large and small cities of the Central Asian region and their transition to a sustainable development by localizing SDGs. 
 
Separate sessions will focus on digitalization of governmental services, empowerment of women and youth for ensuring sustainable development, ensuring synergy of financing of SDGs with climate agenda and partnership to accelerate the achievement of SDGs.
 
 The theme of the First Regional SDG Summit in Kazakhstan was Mobilizing Finance to Help Achieving Sustainable Development Goals. It was held in November 2019.
 
Investigations of January events pose difficult challenges - Kazakh President

15.06.2022, 17:40 13781
The frame from the video
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of the investigations of the January events in Almaty during an interview with Russian journalist Andrey Kondrashov, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Tokayev, there was a coup attempt, a move to displace the Head of State in Almaty city. An act well-orchestrated by experienced professionals who led people to the administrative buildings. During these events over 3 thousand units of weaponry were stolen, more than half of which are yet to be found. The investigations of the events pose difficult challenges.
 

The thing is that the organizers and coordinators of those events acted professionally and covered crucial tracks which could lead to great revealings," said Tokayev in the interview.

 
The interdepartmental special group is working steadfastly to reveal all the details of the coup attempt.
 
The Kazakh President went on to say that the assault on Almaty city was cruel in nature as locals became victims of brutal violence. Doctors and ordinary citizens were affected. There were many looters coming from large markets and bazaars. Almaty's administration building and the presidential residence were burnt down. There is no need for making the Almaty events look easy.
 
According to him, the scale of the tragedy is serious and it will be very difficult to figure everything out in a short period.
 
Head of State highlights the need for sweeping reforms in Kazakhstan

15.06.2022, 16:17 13661
akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the June 5 nationwide constitutional referendum is a logical continuation of the political reforms he has started in the early days of his presidency, Kazinform reports.
 
In an interview to a Russian TV channel, the Head of State reminded that he had launched a series of sweeping reforms, including a law on peaceful assemblies, a mandatory 30% quota for women in election party lists, a parliamentary reform, at the start of his presidency.
 
According to President Tokayev, the referendum, in fact, was a logical continuation of those reforms.
 
As a result of the referendum Kazakhstan waved off the super-presidential form of government and made a transition to the presidential one with a strong Parliament.
 
The Head of State went on to add that next elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, will be held in line with new rules and big work is ahead in that respect.
 
Kazakhstanis may send their requests and propositions to Secretariat of Ulttyq Qurultay

15.06.2022, 14:25 13571
State Advisor Yerlan Karin explained via his Telegram account what the newly established Presidential Ulttyk Qurultay (National Congress) dialogue platform will focus on.
 
According to him, the Ulttyq Qurultay consisting of 117 people, includes representatives from each Regional Public Council, MPs, representatives of political parties, large business associations, medicine, education, science, culture, sport, human rights and other social groups. Youth leaders and activists are also involved in the work of the Ulttyq Qurultay.
 
What is the goal of establishment of the Ulttyq Qurultay?
 
Its goal is to become a dialogue platform for the search and elaboration of ideas and steps on strengthening and expanding public consolidation.
 
What is the difference between the Ulttyq Qurultay and the earlier abolished National Public Trust Council?
 

The National Public Trust Council focused on the current socio-economic problems, political reforms. The Ulttyq Qurultay will discuss long-term issues linked to further development of public consolidation process based on nationwide values.

 
All those willing may submit their requests and propositions to the Secretariat of Ulttyq Qurultay via a special online platform.
 
The Ulttyq Qurultay is called to become a core of nationwide consolidation of Kazakhstanis willing to contribute to building a Jana Qazaqstan (New Kazakhstan)," Yerlan Karin concluded.


Source: Kazinform
 
President signs decree on Ulttyq Qurultay

15.06.2022, 13:00 13486
akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a Decree on The Presidential Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Kazinform learned from the Akorda Press Service.
 
The Presidential National Qurultay is an advisory body whose main goal is to elaborate ideas and steps on further development of national consolidation process.
 
The objectives of the Ulttyq Qurultay are:
 
– elaboration and submission of initiatives on development of public consolidation, promotion and strengthening of nationwide values.
 
– ensuring constructive dialogue between society, political parties, NGOs and governmental structures.
 
The Ulttyq Qurultay consists of its Chairman, two deputy chairpersons, members and a secretary.
 
The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the Chairman of the National Qurultay.
 
State advisors are the deputy chairpersons of the Ulttyq Qurultay.
 
Kazakh Parliament to hold joint session of chambers Jun 20

15.06.2022, 10:36 13401
majilis_parlam.kz
Chairman of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov signed a decree on convocation of a joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform reports.
 
As per the decree, the joint session of the Parliament chambers will be held 20 June 2022 at 10:00am in the city of Nur-Sultan, the press service of the Majilis informed.
 
Facial recognition system launched at Kazakhstan’s airports, religious institutions

14.06.2022, 13:50 19216
A facial recognition system has been launched at the airports, religious institutions and in underground walkways of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform has learned at a briefing of the Operational Control Center.
 
 According to Larissa Chirva, a representative of the center, there are still some obstacles which impede a full-fledged implementation of the project.
 
 However, the system has been put to a test locally. 
 

The facial recognition system will operate to a full extent at the railway stations and airports," Larissa Chirva added.

 
