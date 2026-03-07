06.03.2026, 11:25 9246
Foreign Ministry says over 3,300 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East
Images | MFA
Over 3,300 Kazakhstani nationals have returned home, as the country is working to repatriate its citizens who are stranded in the Middle East, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Since the launch of evacuation operations, a total of 12 flights has been conducted by resident and non-resident airlines, bringing home over 3,300 Kazakhstanis, reads a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
The ministry noted that Kazakhstani citizens are also being evacuated overland.
The country’s foreign missions in Iran set up a plan on departure of seven Kazakhstani nationals, working at the Zarkukh gold mining enterprise, to the Iran-Armenia border.
The ministry noted that earlier, 34 workers of the Zarkukh enterprise, left Iran through the border with Armenia by bus with the help of diplomats in Tehran and Yerevan. Total 52 Kazakhstani nationals have returned home from Iran, it added.
Diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan across the region will continue coordinating actions on the ground and maintain constant contact with our compatriots in the region of escalation until the evacuation is fully completed, said the ministry.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2026, 22:10 32731
Draft of Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Presented in Brussels, "Shanyraq Dialogues" Platform Launched
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the capital of the European Union hosted a discussion on the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution and the upcoming referendum, with the participation of representatives of key EU institutions, as well as official and expert circles in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The discussion was organized as part of the official launch of the new dialogue platform "Shanyraq Dialogues," designed to serve as an open forum for substantive exchanges among government representatives, the expert community, and civil society on issues related to Kazakhstan.
Opening remarks were delivered by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium and Luxembourg, Permanent Representative to the European Union and NATO, Roman Vassilenko. He spoke about the current stage of constitutional reform in Kazakhstan, being implemented amid geopolitical turbulence and global uncertainty, and highlighted its importance for the country’s domestic development and engagement with European partners.
R. Vassilenko informed that a nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan will be held on 15 March this year. He noted that the reform initiative forms part of a large-scale modernization of the country’s political system led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at establishing a more effective, transparent, and accountable model of public governance.
It was emphasized that the drafting process was marked by unprecedented openness. The Kazakh diplomat underlined that a Working Group on parliamentary reform had been established, followed by a Constitutional Commission comprising 130 members, ensuring broad representation of various social and regional groups. For the first time in Kazakhstan’s history, commission meetings were broadcast live, and the interim draft text was published for nationwide public discussion. As a result, approximately 10,000 proposals and comments were received from citizens, many of which were reflected in the draft Constitution submitted to referendum.
Presenting the key proposed institutional innovations, the Ambassador stressed that the document is human-centered in nature and strengthens guarantees for the protection of rights and freedoms. He drew participants’ attention to the enshrinement of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the unitary nature of the state as immutable values; the reaffirmation of the ban on the death penalty; and the introduction of new provisions on protecting citizens’ rights in the digital environment.
R. Vassilenko further expressed the view that adoption of the new Constitution could provide additional impetus to Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the European Union and its Member States. He noted that strengthening institutions, increasing transparency, and prioritizing human rights contribute to closer ties based on shared principles of the rule of law and dialogue.
The event also featured an invited speaker, Georgi Gotev, founder and editor-in-chief of the European online publication "EUalive," who offered an expert perspective on the significance of the ongoing processes for relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
The speeches were followed by a lively and constructive Q&A session. Guests showed genuine interest in the details of the constitutional reform, its implementation mechanisms, as well as prospects for the development of Kazakhstan’s political system and the deepening of cooperation with European partners. The discussion was open and substantive, enabling participants to exchange views and receive comprehensive comments on the most pressing aspects of the reform.
The event confirmed the relevance of the new dialogue platform as a space for professional and meaningful discussion. The launch of "Shanyraq Dialogues" marked a new step in strengthening mutual understanding and trust between Kazakhstan and its European partners, demonstrating readiness for open dialogue on key issues of development and cooperation.
03.03.2026, 16:11 33076
A Lecture on Kazakhstan’s Cooperation with the United Nations took place at the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University
A capital city university hosted an open lecture today focusing on the priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Nations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, with the support of the United Nations Country Office, organized the event to mark the 34th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s membership in the United Nations. Students, faculty members, and young professionals attended the meeting.
Speakers addressed key aspects of multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Nations, the implementation of international initiatives, and the country’s contribution to strengthening peace and security. They also highlighted progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and reviewed the work of UN agencies in Kazakhstan.
Director of the Department of Multilateral Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, D.Temenov, outlined Kazakhstan’s leading role in promoting regional interests within the UN framework and presented the country’s priorities within the organization. He also emphasized the important role of the Eurasian National University in training specialists in international relations.
K. Abdulganiyev, Head of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan; S. Savelyev, Senior Expert at the Institute for Foreign Policy Research under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan; and S. Khojimatov, Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan, shared insights into Kazakhstan’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and its contribution to the global nuclear disarmament process.
The meeting served as an important educational and informational platform and aimed to increase students’ interest in international relations and diplomacy.
01.03.2026, 19:40 53576
Astana Airport warns of possible flight schedule changes
Astana International Airport has announced possible adjustments to the schedules of several international flights to and from Middle Eastern countries, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The airport explained that the changes are linked to the evolving situation in a number of Middle Eastern states.
Passengers are advised to confirm their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport.
Airport officials emphasized that they remain in constant contact with air carriers and are monitoring the situation to ensure safety and minimize possible inconvenience for travelers.
26.02.2026, 22:19 116001
Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary
Images | depositphotos.com
Rare footage has been captured in the Almaty State Nature Reserve, where specialists recently installed several camera traps, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The video shows young snow leopard cubs playfully interacting in the reserve’s deep mountain gorges.
These rare images capture extraordinary moments that reveal the hidden world of wildlife. The cubs are seen playing together in a carefree manner, mimicking their mother’s movements and mastering the essential skills they will need for hunting. Through these interactions, they are gradually preparing for an independent life in the wild," the reserve statement reads.
26.02.2026, 18:20 88046
Tourism flow in Kazakhstan projected to hit 5 mln by 2029
Images | Depositphotos
The Almaty Mountain Cluster, Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area and Mangistau tourist area will be expanded as part of comprehensive plans, Qazinform News Agency quotes acting head of the tourism industry committee Nurbol Baizhanov as saying.
The comprehensive development plans, providing measures for the development of tourism infrastructure, fulfillment of investment projects, tourism industry promotion and digitalization were approved, he told a briefing.
The plan includes the expansion of the Almaty Mountain Cluster’s existing ski resorts and integration into a single system, construction of 30 new cable cars and 161 km of ski trails to reduce current load and boost year-round tourist flow to 5 million visitors.
He stressed that the potential growth is to welcome 1.7 million foreign tourists by 2029, with significant impact on employment and regional development.
It is expected to redistribute tourist load from lakes Shchuchye and Borovoe in the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area by developing infrastructure on the lakes of Katarkol, Small and Big Chebachye, and Zhukey.
26.02.2026, 17:56 88701
Kazakhstan and Greece Give New Impetus to Partnership in Education
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece Timur Sultangozhin held a meeting with the Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports Greece, Sofia Zacharaki, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in deepening bilateral cooperation and agreed to give new impetus to collaboration in the fields of education and humanitarian affairs.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education and Culture. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to intensify work in the key areas of the document, including academic exchanges, the development of direct inter-university links, and the launch of joint educational initiatives. In this context, the importance of expanding academic mobility for students and faculty members, establishing sustainable partnership mechanisms between higher education institutions, and promoting joint research and innovation projects was emphasized.
Ambassador also informed the Greek side about the constitutional reform underway in Kazakhstan and the upcoming referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution, noting that the reforms are aimed at further strengthening the parliamentary system, improving checks and balances, and enhancing human rights guarantees. He also highlighted the significance of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, hosted by Kazakhstan, as an authoritative international platform for promoting interfaith dialogue and advancing the principles of peace, mutual respect, and global cooperation.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on prospects for expanding humanitarian interaction. Mutual interest in strengthening cultural and educational ties was confirmed, and the important role of the Greek diaspora in Kazakhstan as a natural bridge of friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations was underlined.
As part of the visit, the Ambassador also held a meeting with Nikolaos G. Papaioannou, Deputy Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports of Greece, responsible for higher education. During the meeting, the parties held substantive discussions on the prospects for expanding inter-university cooperation, enhancing academic mobility, and implementing joint scientific and educational initiatives.
The agreements reached provide a solid foundation for the practical implementation of joint initiatives and the consistent strengthening of the Kazakhstan-Greece partnership in the fields of education and culture.
26.02.2026, 14:11 87726
Rare animal populations increase in Zhambyl region
Images | depositphotos.com
Zhambyl region reports a stable increase in rare species numbers, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the census, there were 69 arkhars (wild sheep) in 2025, which is 33% more against 584 recorded in 2024.
The population of Goitered gazelles (jayran) also rose last year to 1,014, 10% up from 2024.
Overall, nearly 300,000 wild animals inhabit the region, including 2,264 hoofed animals, 16,435 fur-bearing species, 68,450 birds, and 200,698 waterfowl.
Conservation and biotechnical measures, including winter feeding programs, resulted in the growth of rare animal populations. No cases of animal mortality were recorded during November-December 2025.
Ongoing monitoring with scientists from the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems confirmed no infectious diseases in populations in Bayzak, Merke, and T. Ryskulov districts. More than 20 species listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book inhabit Zhambyl region.
25.02.2026, 17:58 96646
The Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble Performed on the San Francisco Stage
Images | gov.kz
The city hosted a remarkable cultural event celebrating the richness of Kazakhstan’s national heritage. Through the powerful sounds of traditional instruments, the audience experienced the spiritual richness and artistic depth of Kazakh culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event, organized by the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in San Francisco, brought together representatives of the Mayor’s Office, members of the cultural community, the diplomatic corps, and active members of the Kazakh diaspora. The evening opened with welcoming remarks by Consul General Nazira Nurbayeva and Mark Chandler, Director of International Affairs for the City of San Francisco.
The main goal of the cultural evening was to strengthen friendship and mutual cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States, while promoting the spiritual traditions of Kazakh culture.
The highlight of the evening was the internationally acclaimed Turan Ethno-Folk Ensemble. Recognized as a distinctive musical brand of the Turkic world, the ensemble warmly introduced American guests to the culture, rich history, and enduring spirit of the Kazakh people.
The ensemble’s tour across the United States was organized with the support of Hugh Hallman, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the State of Arizona. This unforgettable evening, filled with music and emotion, left a lasting impression on all attendees. The ensemble’s concert tour continued in the State of Arizona.
