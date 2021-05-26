Foreigners warned about expiring period of temporary stay in Kazakhstan

picture: yvision.kz

Foreigners have been warned about the expiring period of temporary stay in Kazakhstan, the press service of the National Security Committee said.

The period of temporary stay of foreigners in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan ends on June 5 (by the decision of the IAC of December 29, 2020, the deadlines were extended in connection with the pandemic)", the statement reads.

At present, land and aviation checkpoints across the state border of Kazakhstan are functioning in the routine mode, regular air traffic with 15 states has been resumed (the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Korea, Ukraine, Turkey, Egypt, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Georgia, Montenegro, Sri Lanka).





















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.