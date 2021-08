IMAGES | kazpravda.kz

Foreigners will be able to enter the facilities operating on the Ashyq system with their passport number, said Aytuar Koshmambetov, director of the Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty.

Regarding foreigners and citizens of other countries, if they do not have an IIN, they can pass using the passport number, they will have the same access as our fellow citizens," he said.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.