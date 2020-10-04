Foreigners will not enter Kazakhstan without PCR test for coronavirus

Foreigners will no longer be allowed to enter Kazakhstan without a PCR test for coronavirus. This was announced by the chief state sanitary doctor for transport Sadvakas Baigabulov, Kazpravda.kz reports.





From October 6 of this year, foreign citizens arriving by flights from abroad without a certificate of the PCR test for COVID-19, made no earlier than 72 hours at the time of crossing the state border, are not allowed to enter Kazakhstan," - said Sadvakas Baigabulov.





According to him, as for the citizens of Kazakhstan who arrived on international flights, in the absence of a certificate with a similar validity period, they are subject to isolation in a quarantine hospital for two days for laboratory examination for COVID-19 using the PCR method.





Sadvakas Baigabulov noted that these requirements apply to all countries with which there are air connections, the ranking of countries by category is not provided, as it was before.





Similar restrictive requirements apply to persons arriving in Kazakhstan through checkpoints on the state border by railway, sea, and river transport and road crossings," he concluded.









Kazakhstan has added 62 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.





Once again East Kazakhstan region has reported the biggest number of COVID-19 cases – 18.





16 fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, 3 – in Nur-Sultan city, 3- in Akmola region, 3 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Almaty city, 2 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in West Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.





Nationwide, the overall number of coronavirus cases has reached 108,106 since the onset of the pandemic. Of 108,106, 103,110 has successfully beat the novel coronavirus. It has claimed lives of 1,725 across the country.









