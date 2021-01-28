Система Orphus

Former chief architect of Shymkent sentenced to 10 years for embezzlement

27.01.2021 2566
Former chief architect of Shymkent Zhenis Baiymbetov has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for embezzling about half a billion tenge, Vera.kz reports.
 

Baiymbetov has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and banned from holding positions in public service; he will serve the sentence in institution of the penitentiary system of medium security," said the anti-corruption department.

 
Baiymbetov was detained in June 2020 on suspicion of embezzlement in a group of persons by prior conspiracy with a contractor.

Source: KazTAG


 
