Former chief architect of Shymkent sentenced to 10 years for embezzlement

Former chief architect of Shymkent Zhenis Baiymbetov has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for embezzling about half a billion tenge, Vera.kz reports.

Baiymbetov has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and banned from holding positions in public service; he will serve the sentence in institution of the penitentiary system of medium security," said the anti-corruption department.

Baiymbetov was detained in June 2020 on suspicion of embezzlement in a group of persons by prior conspiracy with a contractor.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.