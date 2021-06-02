Four types of vaccines against COVID-19 will be available in Kazakhstan - Tsoi

Four types of COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Kazakhstan, Alexei Tsoi, Health Minister said.

Today we received 500 thousand CoronaVac vaccines from China. Thus, four vaccines will be available in Kazakhstan. Vaccination is underway," he said.

In his words, to date, about 3.2 million doses of the vaccine have been used. The first component has covered 2,131,519 people (21% of the population). The second component has been administrated to about 1,074,954 people.













