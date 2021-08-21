Free legal aid app launched in Kazakhstan

As part of the cooperation memorandum between the Republican Public Association "Adildik Zholy" and the Republican Collegium of Legal Consultants in Kazakhstan, a free legal aid application has been launched.

As noted by the RPO "Adildik Zholy", at the moment the Collegium includes about 3,000 legal consultants.

The purpose of the memorandum is to provide legal assistance to socially needy population layers and other citizens. Legal education, especially among those in need, will serve to strengthen the rule of law," said Serik Akylbai, chairman of the Republican collegium of legal consultants.

Increasing the legal literacy of the population is an effective method of combating corruption. The LawCenter application will allow organizing legal assistance on a larger scale. Each Kazakhstani who downloads the application will have the opportunity to ask his question and send it to legal consultants," said the chairman of the Adildik Zholy RPO, Didar Smagulov.





















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.