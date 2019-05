Kazhydromet has issued a storm warning for four regions of Kazakhstan. According to the forecasters, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s are expected across Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and parts of Kyzylorda regions on Friday.



