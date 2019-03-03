G.Abdykalikova: Women should make special contribution to development of alternative energy

Astana. 31 August. Kazakhstan Today - Today, the world needs to increase the participation of women in increasing the global sustainable growth of inclusive development. This was reported by State Secretary of Kazakhstan, Chairwoman of the National Commission for Women and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, speaking at the international forum "Women for Future Energy" in Astana.



The Secretary emphasized that nowadays the humanity has entered the transformational phase of the Digitalization of the economy and the spread of new technologies that change the global conditions for the development of the green economy.



"Today, the world needs to increase the participation of women in the development of the global sustainable growth of inclusive development. We must make a special contribution to the transit of mankind to the "green" economy and the use of alternative energy", the State Secretary emphasized.



G. Abdykalikova outlined the main issues facing the forum.



"Firstly, it is the development of women's aggregate potential in the field of "green" technologies, assistance in developing advanced technologies and providing support for women's initiatives. Secondly, the formation and implementation of the policy of women's entrepreneurship in the field of green economy, comprehensive support for investment projects, including at the level of public and private partnerships with the participation of women", she noted.



Today the participants will also discuss the issues of the coming future, promoting energy efficiency and cleaner technologies, strengthening the role of women in politics, science and business.



"As you know, humanity has now entered into the transformation of Industry 4.0. In the world there are structural changes related to technological innovations and development of digital technologies. They radically change the global conditions for the development of the green economy. The priority of its growth is the renewable energy sector, which is developing for the following world trends: Development of energy storage and storage technologies and their growing price competitiveness; More open access to financing, political initiatives, conducive to the development of this sector. The aggravation of the problems of natural disasters associated with climate change; The growing need for energy from developing economies", G. Abdykalikova said.



According to the Secretary of State, global investments in the RES has also reached a peak level, ahead of the traditional energy.



"Recently, the Ministry of Energy of our country conducted a study "Forsyte-2050". The new world of energy and the place of Kazakhstan in it" which analyzed 6 million data in 139 countries. It says that by 2050 the total energy demand will decrease by 3%, the demand for coal will almost halve, and the need for oil will reach 95 million barrels per day. It is expected that the cost of batteries will drop to 5-8 times, energy generation due to wind will fall by 2 times, due to the sun in 4-5 times, which will lead to a tenfold increase in the share of solar and renewable energy sources", Gulshara Abdykalikova said.



Over 300 delegates from 25 countries participate in the forum. It is expected that, following the results of the event, the participants will adopt a resolution calling on the international community to adhere to international principles on minimizing the burden on the environment, curbing climate change and degrading natural resources that will accelerate the transition to the green economy and increase the welfare of the population.



Source: strategy2050.kz website



