Gala ballet for the mind and heart to be held in Nur-Sultan

24.06.2022, 14:32 5086
An unforgettable ballet evening featuring Astana Opera’s dancers awaits the residents and guests of the capital on June 28. A renewed program, consisting of miniatures by contemporary national and foreign choreographers and pas de deux from classical ballets, accompanied by the opera house’s symphony orchestra, and Raimondo Rebeck’s one-act production How Long Is Now?, will make the hearts beat faster, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service. 
 
Every stage performance of the Astana Opera Ballet Company is a priceless gift for the high art aficionados. The dancers under the direction of the People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova are diligently preparing for the long-awaited meeting with the viewers. 
 
The new gala ballet program is rich and diverse. It includes numbers that are varied in their character and style. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Basbayeva and Daniyar Zhumatayev (debut) will perform the Seventh Waltz from the ballet Chopiniana to Frйdйric Chopin’s music. Duet from the ballet Carmen in Roland Petit’s choreography to Georges Bizet’s music will be presented by the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Gaukhar Ussina and Zhanibek Akhmediyev, and it will be his first time taking the stage in this role for the latter. Pas de deux from Boris Asafyev’s ballet Flames of Paris will feature Shugyla Adepkhan (debut) and Serik Nakyspekov, pas de deux from Ludwig Minkus’ Don Quixote – Madina Basbayeva and Arman Urazov.
 
 The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva and Daler Zaparov’s touching performance of a duet from the national ballet The Call of the Steppe to Renat Gaisin’s music in Patrick de Bana’s choreography and a sensual number Qily Zaman to the music of the ethno-folklore ensemble Turan, presented by Sultanbek Gumar, awaits the viewers.
 
 Duet from Raimondo Rebeck’s ballet Beethoven – Immortal – Love, prepared by Aigerim Beketayeva and Daler Zaparov, will be bright and memorable. 
 

The part I am presenting in this duet is abstract. The production was staged by Raimondo Rebeck, and in general it is one of my favorite ballets. I appreciate his works for their aesthetics, plastique, and special vision of scenes in the ballet. The choreography and the selection of musical material are very close to me. All this helps me, as a performer, to convey the ballet master’s idea. I have not performed this part for a very long time, so there will definitely be new zest in it," Aigerim Beketayeva shared. 

 
The famous German choreographer is also the author of the ballet How Long Is Now?. The production will conclude the gala ballet evening. Raimondo Rebeck is known for his fresh take on contemporary choreography. A teacher, choreographer, laureate of prestigious national and international competitions, he is in great demand and actively collaborates with ballet companies around the world. Raimondo Rebek has worked with Roland Petit, Maurice Bйjart, Rudolf Nureyev, Yvette Chauvirй, Altynai Asylmuratova, Hans van Manen, Jirн Kyliбn and other famous choreographers and dancers. It is worth noting that the German specialist is preparing one of the most exciting premieres of the upcoming anniversary season. 
 
Victor Carare created the sets for the production of How Long Is Now? according to Raimondo Rebeck’s design sketches. Lighting designer is Carlo Cerri and Arassel Dosmuratova worked on the costumes based on Raimondo Rebeck’s design sketches. 
 
The production of How Long Is Now? raises philosophical questions related to the meaning of existence. Three pairs of dancers illustrate various stages of a person’s life, formulating the answer to the difficult question why memories of various life events can either last an eternity or a single moment. 
 
In the one-act ballet, the parts will be performed by: Time – Arman Urazov, Youth – Shugyla Adepkhan and Aibar Toktar, Adulthood – Anastasia Zaklinskaya and Olzhas Tarlanov, Maturity – Moldir Shakimova and Daler Zaparov.
 
 It should be noted that the main distinguishing feature of the gala program is that within the framework of one evening, the audience can ‘attend’ several ballets at once, witnessing tender and pure love, passion and enmity, philosophize and reflect together with the performers on the main issues of humanity.
 
Kazakhstan launches national pavilion on Alibaba platform

24.06.2022, 13:40 5006
Kazakhstan launches national pavilion on Alibaba platform
Images | Depositphotos
Officials and businessmen participated in a ceremony of launching the Kazakh National Pavilion on the Alibaba platform, Kazinform reports. 
 
Addressing the participants, Kazakh Vice Minister of Trade Kairat Torebayev mentioned the growing paces of e-commerce development. "Kazakhstan should comply with the global trends. Thanks to the cooperation with Alibaba, many domestic companies use the e-commerce tools to actively promote their products to the external markets," he said. 
 
130 domestic companies enjoying the Alibaba Gold Supplier status are represented at the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan. 
 
Kazakhstan’s pavilion became the second one after Russia among the CIS and the EAEU member states that appeared on Alibaba.com. 
 
In 2021, Kazakhstan’s QazTrade company and Alibaba signed a framework agreement on cooperation and promotion of Kazakh-produced goods through the platform to the global markets. 
 
200 companies have already been granted state support in promotion on the Alibaba platform. 
 
The sales of the Kazakh companies trading on Alibaba total $167.7 million. Foreign buyers from China, Macedonia, the UAE, Oman, EAEU, and Central Asia show an interest in plastic toys, filters, electrical devices, textile products, oil, grain products, honey, and frozen meat. 
 
Alibaba is China’s biggest trade and e-commerce platform with a turnover of $106 billion.
 
Zhetysu region to realize 24 manufacturing projects

23.06.2022, 19:25 10461
Zhetysu region to realize 24 manufacturing projects
Images | twitter/Berik Abdigaliuly
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev. During the meeting, the Kazakh President heard a report on the current social and economic situation of and prospects for developing the region, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
According to Issabayev, special attention is paid to the agricultural and processing sectors. There are plans to realize 24 projects in the field of manufacturing, production and processing of mineral commodities to the tune of KZT730.3bn creating 3,400 jobs. 
 
The governor said that the tourist sector holds great potential to develop the region's economy. The work is ongoing to expand the infrastructure of the Lake Alakol coastline as well as the construction of a road to Lake Balkhash. 
 
During the meeting, the Head of State pointed out the importance to increase the well-being of the residents of the region. He focused on the need to address a number of current issues such as the reconstruction of irrigation systems to increase irrigated lands, increase construction of affordable housing, road repairs, gasification in the region's settlements, industrial development, SME development, and addressing the issue of shortages of teachers and medical workers in the region.
 
 Following the meeting, the Head of State gave instructions on taking measures to address the pressing issues of the residents as well as on further social and economic development of Zhetysu region.
 
President attends solemn meeting dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s police

23.06.2022, 16:00 10351
President attends solemn meeting dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s police
Images | telegram/BOARD No. 1
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Operations Control Center where he familiarized with the activity of the situation and analytical center of the Internal Affairs Ministry as well as the digital technologies panel on Thursday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
During the visit, the President said a lot of work is ahead in terms of digitalizing the sector. According to the Kazakh leader, it can be achieved through joint work. 
 
Afterwards, President Tokayev took the floor at a solemn meeting dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstani police. He extended congratulations to veterans of the internal affairs and officers, noting the date is an important milestone in the country’s independence. 
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to praise Kazakhstani law-enforcers for their diligence, selfless work, patriotism, and courage which they had demonstrated during the January tragedy.
 
New appointment made at Presidential Administration

22.06.2022, 17:40 18086
New appointment made at Presidential Administration
Ruslan Turganaly was appointed the head of the public service and personnel policy department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the presidential decree, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
Almaty rgn reports nearly 103% growth in agriculture

22.06.2022, 17:25 17996
Almaty rgn reports nearly 103% growth in agriculture
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the current social and economic situation and prospects for the development of Almaty region by its akim (governor) Murat Sultangaziyev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 
 
According to Sultangaziyev, positive changes in the region's economy are observed. In particular, agriculture has risen by 102.8%, manufacturing - 105.2%, trade - 103%, construction - 114.3%. The region's administration office pledged to maintain the positive trends by the end of the year. 
 
The President noted that it is essential to live up to the citizens' trust and pointed to the adoption of concrete measures to improve the quality of living in rural areas to this end. 
 
The Head of State was also informed about the ongoing work to amend the plan of social and economic development of Almaty region and the city of Konayev in view of new opportunities made possible after the administrative and territorial reform. According to the governor, special attention is attached to developing the economy's sectors with high investment attractiveness. They include construction, industry, agriculture, manufacturing, trade, and tourism.
 
 In addition, Sultangaziyev told about the work to transfer the administration center of Almaty region to Konayev. Comprehensive measures are ongoing to create necessary conditions for local executive bodies and employees of government organizations.
 
 Following the meeting, the President set a number of tasks to increase the standard of living of the residents of the region, including the solving of the issues in the housing and communal services, restoration of irrigation systems, three-shift schools, medicine, and public transport.
 
Head of State receives akim of Nur-Sultan

22.06.2022, 15:55 17906
Head of State receives akim of Nur-Sultan
Images | akorda.kz
On Wednesday Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Altai Kulginov, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
 During the meeting, President Tokayev heard a report on socioeconomic and infrastructure development of the capital in 1H of 2022.
 
 The Head of State was briefed on an increase in volume of construction of affordable housing for the citizens on a waiting list, completion of shared construction units, construction of highway bridges and motorways, progress in gasification, attraction of private investment and more.
 
 In his report mayor Kulginov paid utmost attention to the construction of a pumping and filtration plant (PFP-3). According to him, with the launch of the plant the city authorities are aiming to add extra 100,000 cubic meters of water to the city’s current daily intake of 300,000 cubic meters. 
 
Altai Kulginov continued by filling in the President on the construction of a thermal power plant (TTP-3) and the designing of gas boiler houses to increase the heating system capacity in the future as well as the transformation of up to 200 common areas and public spaces through placemaking. 
 
President Tokayev expressed support to the work done by the city authorities and instructed Altai Kulginov to continue the development of infrastructure and improvement of the Kazakh capital.
 
Astana Opera’s artists to perform in Aktobe

22.06.2022, 15:00 17781
Astana Opera’s artists to perform in Aktobe
Images | Akorda
Astana Opera is going on tour to Aktobe. The artists’ performances will be held with the support of ERG on June 28 at the Gaziza Zhubanova Aktobe Regional Philharmonic, in the Oner Ortalyghy concert hall, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service. 
 
The World of Music concert, which opens the tour, will be a true delight for the young audience during the summer holidays. Many children will be able to listen to operatic voices, appreciate the highly professional performance of famous instrumentalists, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan, for the first time. 
 
At the same time, the opera house’s musicologists, together with the accompanist Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova, thoughtfully selected the program for the smallest audience. Thus, on June 28 at 4 pm, young theatregoers will have the opportunity to listen to popular masterpieces of world vocal classical music performed by Astana Opera’s soloists Assem Sembina, Malika Minisini, Altynbek Abilda and other vocalists. Opera singers will perform both solo and in duets, demonstrating to the children female and male types of voices, such as soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor, baritone, and the musicians will arrange a real parade of instruments. 
 

It is a double pleasure for me to perform in front of a young audience. When I sing for children onstage, it is a joy for me to see their happy faces in the audience. We instill in them a love of art. For a better perception of this, at first glance, difficult genre, the artists prepared many interesting surprises to make a great impression on children of Aqtobe. In the concert The World of Music, I will perform the mechanical doll Olympia’s aria from the opera Les Contes d’Hoffmann by the French composer Jacques Offenbach. Both the adult and the younger generation love to listen to this wonderful number. In addition, my colleague Malika Minisini and I will also perform Gioachino Rossini’s Duetto Buffo di Due Gatti, full of humour and acting," opera singer Assem Sembina emphasized. 

 

During the tour, it is clear that Astana Opera’s artists are always well received. A vivid proof of this is the viewers’ gratitude, their requests to take a memorable photo and an invitation to come again," the soloist concluded. 

 
Going onstage is an exciting moment for every artist. For the opera company, which toured the cities of Kazakhstan – Pavlodar, Ekibastuz, Karaganda and Rudnyi with Rossini’s La Scala di Seta, each meeting with the audience is filled with inspiration, joy and happiness. The opera house’s principal soloist Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova and the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee Alikhan Zeinolla will perform the main parts of Giulia and Dorvil. Famous opera singer Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov will portray Germano, tenor Ramzat Balakishiyev is preparing to perform Dormont, and Yevgeniy Chainikov and Saltanat Muratbekova will present Blansac and Lucilla. The comedy performance full of adventures will be accompanied by the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra conducted by the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin. The performance starts at 7 pm.
 
 It should be noted that the audience of the tour will be the employees of the leading international industrial company ERG and their families. They will have their first unforgettable meeting with Astana Opera, which will lay the foundation for further fruitful cooperation between the opera house and Aqtobe’s concert venues.
 
Fire near Lake Taldykol in Nur-Sultan extinguished

22.06.2022, 09:05 16051
Fire near Lake Taldykol in Nur-Sultan extinguished
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations Nursultan
The fire near Lake Taldykol in Nur-Sultan has been extinguished, Kazinform reports. 
 
According to the Ministry of Emergencies' press service, the message on deadwood fire along the Korgalzhyn highway, Yessil district of Nur-Sultan, was registered by the firefighting service on June 20 at 03:03pm.
 
 Upon arrival, the firefighting brigade found burning reed on the shore of Lake Taldykol. 
 
The fire was localized June 21 at 06:53pm and was fully extinguished June 22, at 05:55am, after 81 tons of water had been dropped by a MI 8 helicopter on the burning area. 
 
The area of the fire reached 6.5 hectares.
 
 86 firefighters and 14 units of special vehicles and a helicopter were involved in firefighting. 
 
According to the Ministry, the fire was caused by human carelessness. No injuries or victims were reported.
 
