Gloomy weather predicted for Kazakhstan Apr 6-8

Astana. 5 April. Kazakhstan Today - According to forecasters, cold and moist air masses still keep attacking Kazakhstan from the Arctic coasts of the Russian territory. For this reason, gloomy weather is forecast for most regions of the country. Rains, wet snow, fog and low temperature are expected in some areas.



The tropospheric flows will gradually change their directions from the north to the south-east. Due to this, the country will enjoy dry and warm weather on April 8.



Air masses from the Middle East are already coming to the eastern parts of Kazakhstan and are bringing dry and warm weather there.



