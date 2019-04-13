'Golden man' arrived at Azerbaijan

The national museum of Kazakhstan and the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan opened a joint exhibition "Heritage of the Great Steppe: masterpieces of jewelry art," the main exhibit of which is "Golden men", INA Kazinform reports.





The visitors will have a chance to enjoy cultural heritage of the Eurasian steppe belt of the Early Iron Age and the highlight of the exhibition "Golden man." A collection of wally made of silver from a fund of the National Museum of Kazakhstan including over 170 units of the jewelry art of the XIX- middle of XX ages. Represented samples are only a small part of gold jewelry, works of masters of the past, reflecting the originality of the heritage of the steppe culture of Eurasia.





Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Isabayev noted the visitors will see with their own eyes a unique historical heritage of the Eurasian steppe belt as it and the key exhibit "Golden man" or as it sometimes called the Kazakh Tutankhamun. Since last year Golden man has started its procession through the museums of the world and has already visited Belarus and Russia. Until 2021 year it will be presented in more 12 countries around the world.





Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Sevda Mammadaliyeva stressed that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan unite the common Turkic roots, culture, and traditions. The exhibition will last until July 1, 2018. In 2018-2021 the route of the exhibition project "Procession of the Golden Man through the Museums of the World" includes Japan, Korea, China, Austria, France, Russia and the United States of America. In 2018, he will be represented at the Historical Museum of Shaanxi Province (Xi'an City, PRC), the Gdansk National Museum (Gdansk, Poland) and the National Museum of Korea (Seoul, Korea). In 2019, the exhibition is planned in museums in Japan, Georgia, Britain, Spain, and Turkey. In 2020 - in the museums of the United States, Italy, Austria, France and Germany. In 2021 he will be represented in the exhibition halls of the Association of National Museums of Grand Palais (France) and in the Art Museum of Austria.





Golden Man" is a unique find, a Saka warrior in full vestment, known as a symbol of Kazakhstan, found in the Issyk Kurgan (a collection of gold items from the VII-III centuries BC from the funds of the National Museum of Kazakhstan). All decorations of the costume and headdress of the leader are works of art and belong to the monuments of the Scythian-Siberian animal style.





Earlier, the "Golden Man" participated in the Moscow exhibition within the framework of the international project "Procession of the Golden Man on World Museums", implemented by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the auspices of the program "Ruhani zhazyru".





In total, the international exhibition project "Procession of the Golden Man through the Museums of the World" will last until 2021.









