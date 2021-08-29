Golden Retriever is Struggling to Stay Awake

No doubt, everyone knows a state of unbearable sleepiness when you simply can't sit straight with your eyes open and it feels that just a second separates you from exploring the world of dreams.





A video was recently shared on Instagram, showing Ralph the golden retriever, struggling not to fall asleep as he lies on a cosy sofa, hugging a black stuffed toy dog.





Watching Ralph try to stay awake is very funny, have a look!





We all have done this", one viewer wrote and his opinion was echoed by many others.





