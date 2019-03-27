Great challenges - Kazakh leader on judicial reforms

The head of state told about reforms in the judiciary, the official page of Akorda on Facebook reports.





In general, the crime rate has decreased by 10% compared to 2008. Currently, the prison population of the country is 30% lower. This year, 12 thousand people were sentenced, and among them, only 4 thousand are deprived of liberty," Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Kozhamzharov reported.





Besides, Kairat Kozhamzharov informed on the humanization of the criminal process.





We approve a lot of amendments and adoptions to the laws in order to respect human rights and freedoms...Imprisonment was reduced by 35%. The tasks are very complex. We continue to work to reform the bodies, including many more cases in the judiciary, even more in the police. In this regard, the Prosecutor General's Office plays a major role," President Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.









