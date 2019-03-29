Green Academy presented in Kazakh Environmental Protection Ministry

Almaty. June 21. Kazakhstan Today - Research and Education Center "Green Academy" will teach the basic principles of green development to 500 specialists per year, the center's director Bakhyt Yessekina said.



"The center has already started to train executives of the Ministry of Environmental Protection through sponsorship," she said in an interview to the Prime Minister's official website.



In the future financing of training will be coordinated with government agencies, ministries, whose employees will be trained there.



The training seminar, organized by "Green Academy" Center will also be held for 25 heads of committees and departments of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, said Vice Minister of Environmental Protection Yerlan Nysanbayev.



The Vice Minister stressed that one of the keys to society's transition to a "green" economy is education and vocational training and re-orientation of the management process from the traditional decision-making in various areas to their environmental and economic assessment.



"An integral part of the professional culture of the management staff at all levels should be the ecological competence - knowledge of the laws and principles of the "green" economy, environmental management, environmental economics and environmental protection," Nysanbayev concluded.



According to Yessekina, the center exists on the sponsorship funds, international grants.



"We are working closely with ESCAP, next year we plan to work with the European Commission," she added.



"Green Academy" aims to improve the educational potential of members of the Government, national campaigns, business sector, NGOs in the field of "green economy" and "green business" in the framework of preparation and holding of EXPO 2017.



