Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone translated into Kazakh

04.02.2020
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, a fantasy novel written by British author J. K. Rowling, is for the first time-ever officially translated into Kazakh.
 
It is the first novel in the Harry Potter series, Kazinform reports.
 
The exclusive rights to publish in Kazakh belong to Steppe & WORLD Publishing.
 
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be also translated into Kazakh soon.
 
The Steppe & WORLD Publishing plans to publish all seven books in 2020-2021.
 
 
