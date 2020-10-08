Harvested crops allows to maintain Kazakhstan's status as a grain state

The harvested crop allows to maintain the status of Kazakhstan as a grain state, said Kassym-Jomat Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan.

This year's sowing campaign went in difficult conditions, when the country was in a state of emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The main grain-growing areas had a very disturbing dry summer. Despite this, the country's farmers conducted sowing of agricultural crops in time, thereby laying the foundation for a good result. To date, the regions have received 20 million tons of grain, which allows us to fully meet the domestic needs of our state, as well as to increase the export potential, while maintaining the status of Kazakhstan as a grain state," he said.





















