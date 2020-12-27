Head of Almaty MIA Academy dismissed after cadet’s suicide

By the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs, the head of the Almaty Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Omerbay Smailov was relieved of his post, the MIA press service reporting.





In connection with the death of Salamat Utegenov, a cadet of the Almaty MIA Academy, the Almaty city Police Department is conducting a pre-trial investigation under article 105 of the Penal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan”"incitement to suicide,” the statement says.





A comprehensive inspection was appointed, including of the educational process, living conditions, morale and financial and economic activities of the Academy.





Earlier, the media reported that a 19-year-old cadet from WKO hanged himself at the Almaty MIA Academy. Before his death, he asked his family to transfer large sums of money to him.













