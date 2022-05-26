Система Orphus

Head of State briefed on realization of his tasks regarding NSC's reformation

24.05.2022, 18:30 11861
Head of State briefed on realization of his tasks regarding NSC's reformation
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Tokayev heard a report on the main outcomes of the work of the Committee for the current month, tasks for the upcoming period, and measures to realize the Decree on the National Security Committee's reformation.
 
Sagimbayev briefed on the measures the Committee takes to combat international terrorism, channels of illegal traffic in drugs and weapons, including ones stolen following the January events, as well as measures to strengthen the protection of State border.
 
According to the information presented to the President, as a result of the operations conducted a number of international and regional drug channels were eliminated, and over 15kg of psychotropic substances and four tones of precursors were removed from illegal circulation. The activity of criminal groups involved in firearm and ammunition trafficking was eliminated and caches were identified.
 
In order to maintain the combat readiness, the staff of the Anti-terrorist center carried out three command and staff and 29 operational and tactical training. During the border protection, 632 violators were detained, and over 11km of poaching fishing tackles were removed in the Caspian Sea.
 
Illegal movement of over KZT230mln worth of currency and gold, KZT77.9mln worth of goods, and KZT2.5mln worth of fuel and lubricants were prevented.
 
The Head of State was also briefed on the implementation of his tasks regarding the Committee's reformation, including necessary structural changes in the core operations services, ensuring tasks of the country's leadership are fulfilled, as well as greater performance efficiency.
 
Southern regions of Kazakhstan face water scarcity – Ecology Minister

24.05.2022, 21:01 11596
Southern regions of Kazakhstan face water scarcity – Ecology Minister
Preparations for crop season has begun in southern regions of Kazakhstan last November, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
While addressing the Government’s meeting, the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources touched upon water scarcity some regions in the country are facing.
 
Of the total volume of water extraction, according to Minister Brekeshev, some 11,6 cubic meters of water fall at continuous flow irrigation. Of these, 97% accrue to four southern regions, including Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions with the total area of irrigation of 1,28 million hectares or 80% of the total area of irrigation lands.
 

In recent years southern regions of Kazakhstan have experienced water scarcity. To ensure smooth running of growing season in those regions the preparation works for the season have begun in November 2021," said Serikkali Brekeshev, revealing a working plan for winter and growing seasons for 2021-2022 had been approved by the ministry.

 
As per the plan, Kazakhstan will be working with neighboring countries on ensuring additional water release from water reservoir.
 
Over 1,000 corruption-related crimes recorded in Kazakhstan since Jan

24.05.2022, 13:30 11791
Over 1,000 corruption-related crimes recorded in Kazakhstan since Jan
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov. The latter reported on the anti-corruption measures taken countrywide, the Akorda press service reports.
 
He stated that for the past five months over 1,000 corruption-related crimes recorded in Kazakhstan. Over 600 officials were convicted of corruption charges.
 
Bektenov also reported on the President’s task to ensure compensation for damage inflicted on the state. Since the beginning of the year over KZT 220 bln was returned to the budget. Besides, he told about creating protection mechanisms from unlawful interference with business.
 
Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks to strengthen anti-corruption activities.

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakh PM tasks to reconsider irrigation water tariff formation

24.05.2022, 12:30 11671
Kazakh PM tasks to reconsider irrigation water tariff formation
"Channels, water reservoirs in Kazakhstan require repair works and introduction of automated water resources management system," Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said.
 

Efficient growing season lies at the core of the yield level and for the most part of the country’s food security. Notably, 7 out of 8 river basins of Kazakhstan are transboundary. Half of the river flows arrive in Kazakhstan from the bordering countries. Experts predict that water consumption in Kazakhstan will grow by 56% by 2040. The water scarcity may reach 12 sq km a year," the Prime Minister told the Government meeting.

 
He added the lack of water cycle continues in the southern regions of Kazakhstan which means that water scarcity risks in the south increase. The point at issue is the rational use of water.
 
He stressed that 60% of agricultural water reaches the fields as the rest gets lost in transit due to the unsatisfactory infrastructure. The Prime Minister noted that akimats should keep this issue under control and ensure timely development of the digitalization and waterworks facilities automation roadmaps.
 
Following the meeting, Smailov assigned the Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources Ministry to explore the introduction of fees for the amount of used irrigation water not for water consumption per 1 ha of irrigated lands which will lead to more rational water use.

Source: Kazinform
 
Heritage of Akhmet Baitursynov and Roza Baglanova presented in Lithuania

23.05.2022, 22:00 11326
Heritage of Akhmet Baitursynov and Roza Baglanova presented in Lithuania
On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Lithuania, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a gala evening dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov and the 100th anniversary of Roza Baglanova in the Great Hall of the Vytautas Magnus University in Kaunas, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The event was attended by deputies of the Seimas, representatives of the city administration, business and public circles, as well as Kazakhstani students.
 
Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan Albertas Milinis acquainted the guests of the evening with the life and heritage of outstanding representatives of the Kazakh people – A.Baitursynov and R.Baglanova, whose anniversaries were included in the UNESCO international calendar of memorable dates.
 
Festive concert gave a special atmosphere to the event, at which Kazakhstan’s artist Gulniza Zhumazhanova performed Kazakh folk songs on dombra, including repertoire of Roza Baglanova.
 
Within the framework of the gala evening, Kazakh diplomats told about the achievements of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lithuania within thirty years, as well as political and economic reforms implemented in our country.
 
Kazis Starkavicius, Chairman of the Economy Committee of the Seimas, in his speech noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
 
The guests of the evening expressed gratitude for the organization and holding of the event, which allowed them to learn more about Kazakhstan.
 
The former capital and the second largest city of Lithuania – Kaunas, known for a large number of architectural monuments and an abundance of museums, has received the right to be called the cultural capital of Europe in 2022. During the year, about 40 festivals, more than 60 exhibitions, 250 performing arts events and more than 250 concerts will be held here. In 2023, the Hungarian Veszprem will be the cultural capital, and in 2024 – Estonian Tartu and Norwegian Bodo.
 
Kazakhstan names new Deputy Chairman of National Security Committee

23.05.2022, 17:45 20436
Kazakhstan names new Deputy Chairman of National Security Committee
Yerlan Aldazhumanov has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee – Director of the Frontier Service, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
 Born in 1966 in Semipalatinsk Yerlan Aldazhumanov is a graduate of the Dzerzhinsky Higher Frontier Command College and the Military Academy of Belarus.
 
 He spent most part of his military service in the Frontier Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to the recent appointment he was the head of the ‘Ontustik’ Regional Command of the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee.
 
Astana Opera gets a rebrand

23.05.2022, 14:50 20336
Astana Opera gets a rebrand
The capital’s opera house is actively preparing for its tenth season. For the anniversary season, the management of Astana Opera is doing a rebranding. The rebranding will include a new logo and a new official website, and along with it, the entire corporate style of marketing products will change, including the appearance of tickets, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service. 
 

The opera house opened its doors to the general public in 2013, and we believe it is time for change and renewal. Over the years, Astana Opera has seen many significant developments and we want to continue to build a positive and attractive image, expand our target audience and keep up with the fast-paced influences of the times. Our anniversary season will begin in September and by the start date we hope to have surprised the public with numerous transformations. Moreover, Astana Opera devotes a great deal of attention to the development of new technologies. A VR tour has been implemented on the opera house’s website, and thanks to the web resource City360 the audience now has the opportunity to choose a seat and see the view of the stage at that point in the auditorium before buying a ticket. We have also developed and launched a mobile app and a website version for the visually impaired," said Galym Akhmedyarov, General Director of Astana Opera, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan. 

 
The opera house management explained that the rebranding is associated with many changes, but the main change is Astana Opera’s logo, which should become recognizable in the global cultural space. The main goal is to preserve the unique symbolism reflected during Astana Opera’s construction, combining the best classical traditions in architecture, as well as emphasized national character. Thus, the new logo, along with a modern alphabetic representation of the opera house’s name, includes an image of a quadriga, which crowns the vaulting of Astana Opera. This represents an image of the Saka queen Tomiris ruling a chariot, which is a symbol of theatrical art. 
 
Astana Opera is the centre of the country’s musical culture, the custodian of the traditions of the national opera and ballet schools. Doing a restyle of the brand’s visual attributes, the familiar and customary elements associated by Kazakhstanis with the capital’s opera house were retained. The modernisation took about three months and was a success. By the means of voting, the opera house’s staff selected one logo out of the six proposed. 
 
Astana Opera’s official website has also changed over the nine years of its operation. The image of the opera house’s website depends largely on innovations developed in the IT industry. Modern directions of digitalization dictate the trends in the global network. The updated version of the opera house’s website will have functions by which one can purchase exclusive souvenirs, join the Theatre Friends Club and obtain a membership card, as well as view the playbill and read the news. In addition, the website will be filled with important information about the artists’ work, their biographies, touring and many other interesting facts. 
 
The contact with art is priceless. Watching the new, interesting and daring events taking place at Astana Opera, one can confidently assert that the opera house is tirelessly observing the traditions of the capital’s culture, which were established back in the 2000s. The forthcoming anniversary season promises to be very eventful and will certainly delight all theatre-goers.
 
Kazakhstan to channel KZT 4.4 bln to back local film projects

23.05.2022, 13:30 18826
Kazakhstan to channel KZT 4.4 bln to back local film projects
The Government allocated some KZT 4.4. bln this year to support the country’s film projects, the State National Cinema Support Centre reports. 
 
The call for applications for pitching season started on March 18 to conclude on April 15. The exact result announcement date is unclear yet. 
 
Firstly, the Expert Council at the State National Cinema Support Centre is set to consider film projects eligible for Government financing. Then the selected projects will be submitted to the Interdepartmental Commission which will approve the film shortlist eligible for state backing. Next, the Culture and Sports Minister of Kazakhstan will sign a decree on the film shortlist included in the roadmap for the production of national films. 
 
It said in a statement that for the past three years over KZT 11 bln was allotted to support the country’s cinematography. As a result, 48 films, including 20 feature, 12 documentaries, 3 animated, and 13 debut ones were funded.

Source: Kazinform
 
