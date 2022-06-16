Система Orphus

Head of State highlights the need for sweeping reforms in Kazakhstan

15.06.2022, 16:17 3741
Head of State highlights the need for sweeping reforms in Kazakhstan
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the June 5 nationwide constitutional referendum is a logical continuation of the political reforms he has started in the early days of his presidency, Kazinform reports.
 
In an interview to a Russian TV channel, the Head of State reminded that he had launched a series of sweeping reforms, including a law on peaceful assemblies, a mandatory 30% quota for women in election party lists, a parliamentary reform, at the start of his presidency.
 
According to President Tokayev, the referendum, in fact, was a logical continuation of those reforms.
 
As a result of the referendum Kazakhstan waved off the super-presidential form of government and made a transition to the presidential one with a strong Parliament.
 
The Head of State went on to add that next elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, will be held in line with new rules and big work is ahead in that respect.
 
Investigations of January events pose difficult challenges - Kazakh President

15.06.2022, 17:40 3861
Investigations of January events pose difficult challenges - Kazakh President
Images | The frame from the video
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of the investigations of the January events in Almaty during an interview with Russian journalist Andrey Kondrashov, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Tokayev, there was a coup attempt, a move to displace the Head of State in Almaty city. An act well-orchestrated by experienced professionals who led people to the administrative buildings. During these events over 3 thousand units of weaponry were stolen, more than half of which are yet to be found. The investigations of the events pose difficult challenges.
 

The thing is that the organizers and coordinators of those events acted professionally and covered crucial tracks which could lead to great revealings," said Tokayev in the interview.

 
The interdepartmental special group is working steadfastly to reveal all the details of the coup attempt.
 
The Kazakh President went on to say that the assault on Almaty city was cruel in nature as locals became victims of brutal violence. Doctors and ordinary citizens were affected. There were many looters coming from large markets and bazaars. Almaty's administration building and the presidential residence were burnt down. There is no need for making the Almaty events look easy.
 
According to him, the scale of the tragedy is serious and it will be very difficult to figure everything out in a short period.
 
Kazakhstanis may send their requests and propositions to Secretariat of Ulttyq Qurultay

15.06.2022, 14:25 3651
Kazakhstanis may send their requests and propositions to Secretariat of Ulttyq Qurultay
State Advisor Yerlan Karin explained via his Telegram account what the newly established Presidential Ulttyk Qurultay (National Congress) dialogue platform will focus on.
 
According to him, the Ulttyq Qurultay consisting of 117 people, includes representatives from each Regional Public Council, MPs, representatives of political parties, large business associations, medicine, education, science, culture, sport, human rights and other social groups. Youth leaders and activists are also involved in the work of the Ulttyq Qurultay.
 
What is the goal of establishment of the Ulttyq Qurultay?
 
Its goal is to become a dialogue platform for the search and elaboration of ideas and steps on strengthening and expanding public consolidation.
 
What is the difference between the Ulttyq Qurultay and the earlier abolished National Public Trust Council?
 

The National Public Trust Council focused on the current socio-economic problems, political reforms. The Ulttyq Qurultay will discuss long-term issues linked to further development of public consolidation process based on nationwide values.

 
All those willing may submit their requests and propositions to the Secretariat of Ulttyq Qurultay via a special online platform.
 
The Ulttyq Qurultay is called to become a core of nationwide consolidation of Kazakhstanis willing to contribute to building a Jana Qazaqstan (New Kazakhstan)," Yerlan Karin concluded.


Source: Kazinform
 
President signs decree on Ulttyq Qurultay

15.06.2022, 13:00 3566
President signs decree on Ulttyq Qurultay
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a Decree on The Presidential Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Kazinform learned from the Akorda Press Service.
 
The Presidential National Qurultay is an advisory body whose main goal is to elaborate ideas and steps on further development of national consolidation process.
 
The objectives of the Ulttyq Qurultay are:
 
– elaboration and submission of initiatives on development of public consolidation, promotion and strengthening of nationwide values.
 
– ensuring constructive dialogue between society, political parties, NGOs and governmental structures.
 
The Ulttyq Qurultay consists of its Chairman, two deputy chairpersons, members and a secretary.
 
The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the Chairman of the National Qurultay.
 
State advisors are the deputy chairpersons of the Ulttyq Qurultay.
 
Kazakh Parliament to hold joint session of chambers Jun 20

15.06.2022, 10:36 3481
Kazakh Parliament to hold joint session of chambers Jun 20
Images | majilis_parlam.kz
Chairman of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov signed a decree on convocation of a joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform reports.
 
As per the decree, the joint session of the Parliament chambers will be held 20 June 2022 at 10:00am in the city of Nur-Sultan, the press service of the Majilis informed.
 
Facial recognition system launched at Kazakhstan’s airports, religious institutions

14.06.2022, 13:50 12396
Facial recognition system launched at Kazakhstan's airports, religious institutions
A facial recognition system has been launched at the airports, religious institutions and in underground walkways of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform has learned at a briefing of the Operational Control Center.
 
 According to Larissa Chirva, a representative of the center, there are still some obstacles which impede a full-fledged implementation of the project.
 
 However, the system has been put to a test locally. 
 

The facial recognition system will operate to a full extent at the railway stations and airports," Larissa Chirva added.

 
COVID-19: 13 new cases, 6 recoveries in Kazakhstan

12.06.2022, 12:50 27411
COVID-19: 13 new cases, 6 recoveries in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
In the past day Kazakhstan registered 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,862, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 
 
Of 13, seven fresh infections were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, five – in Almaty city and one more in Almaty region. 
 
Six people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the last 24 hours. Almaty city and Karaganda region added 3 COVID-19 recoveries each. 
 
A total of 1,292,082 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the global pandemic began.
 
New akim of Zhetysu region named

11.06.2022, 16:15 27271
New akim of Zhetysu region named
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Former member of the Kazakh Senate Beibit Issabayev was named akim (governor) of Zhetysu region in accordance with the president’s decree, Kazinform reports. 
 
Beibit Issabayev was born on 4 December 1962 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
 Beibit Issabayev worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and served at the Kazakh embassies in Pakistan, Turkey, Albania, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan. He was head of the President’ Representative Office in the Parliament of Kazakhstan. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in July 2019.
 
Nurlan Urankhayev becomes akim of Abai region

11.06.2022, 15:55 25276
Nurlan Urankhayev becomes akim of Abai region
Images | Gov.kz
Nurlan Urankhayev was named akim (governor) of the newly established Abai region, Kazinform cites the president’s press service. 
 
Nurlan Urankhayaev was born on 4 May 1965. He graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, the Kazakh Financial and Economic Institute and the East Kazakhstan State Technical University. 
 
Prior to the appointment he was head of the architecture, town planning and land relations of Nur-Sultan city.
 
 Earlier Kazinform reported that Berik Abdigaliuly had been appointed akim (governor) of Ulytau region.
 
