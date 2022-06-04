Система Orphus

Head of State informed about significant reduction of crimes

03.06.2022, 17:50 3351
Head of State informed about significant reduction of crimes
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Marat Akhmetzhanov, during which he heard a report on the crime situation in the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Tokayev was briefed on the significant reduction of robberies, cattle rustling, frauds, including online ones, as well as crimes done by those with previous convictions, while drunk, in the domestic sphere, and committed by a group of people.
 
The minister informed about the measures taken to combat organized crime and drug trafficking.
 
The Head of State was also familiarized with the results of the work to prevent crimes against the underaged and in the domestic sphere.
 
At the meeting, the minister reported on the debureaucratization of the activity of internal affairs bodies, digitalization and automatization of working processes, and optimization of internal procedures, including in the sphere of providing public services.
 
The President was presented with the information about the development of the capacity of the Internal Affairs Ministry's Situational Analytical Center for the monitoring of the crime situation.
 
The preliminary results of the work of the new system aimed at detecting persistent violators of traffic rules were also presented.
 
Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State gave a number of instructions to further increase the rule of law and public safety in the country. The importance to activate measures for combating online frauds and activities of financial pyramids was noted.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Senate Speaker calls on Kazakhstani people to vote in referendum

03.06.2022, 18:30 3436
Senate Speaker calls on Kazakhstani people to vote in referendum
Images | Depositphotos
Speaker of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev called on Kazakhstanis to build the future of the country during the tele-marathon on the national referendum, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to him, all amendments to 33 articles of the Constitution are grouped into four blocks. The first is the protection of human rights and the enhancement of the status of the human rights commissioner.
 
The second is to strengthen the work of the authorities for the people, including greater responsibility for the power and control of parliament.
 
The third is to increase the independence of local government bodies, local akims and akims of regions.
 
And, the fourth is the demonopolization of the power and enhancement of political competition in Kazakhstan.
 
The nationwide referendum to take place on June 5 this year will decide the fate of the constitutional reform proposed by the Head of State.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

The referendum will challenge our society's political awareness - Tokayev

03.06.2022, 16:40 3261
The referendum will challenge our society's political awareness - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
 Much discussion and explanation of the draft constitutional amendments were underway throughout the country over the month, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

In the history of our country, the amendments to the Constitution will be introduced for the first time through a national referendum. Holding it is an important step towards building a developed democratic society in Kazakhstan. Much discussion and explanation of the draft constitutional amendments were underway throughout the country over the month. The Constitutional reform received a wide response within the society," said the President in his video address.

 
According to him, its provisions aim not at increasing the privileges and authority of the President but enhancing the system of checks and balances between the branches of the power, protecting the interests, rights, and freedoms of all citizens.
 

I'm sure that people's declaration of will on the constitutional amendments will lay a strong foundation of new fair Kazakhstan. Together we'll bring New Kazakhstan into reality in which social justice will be the main value and framework for a new social compact," said Tokayev.

 

The referendum will challenge our society's civil maturity and political awareness. The Central Referendum Commission and other authorized government bodies will ensure full implementation of all norms of the electoral legislation. International observers and reps of public associations of our country are to monitor the voting process," added the Kazakh Head of State.

 
The nationwide referendum to introduce amendments and additions to the Kazakh Constitution is to be held on June 5, 2022.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President Tokayev to address Kazakhstanis on the occasion of constitutional referendum

03.06.2022, 14:50 2906
President Tokayev to address Kazakhstanis on the occasion of constitutional referendum
Images | telegram/Board No. 1
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to address the nation on the occasion of the upcoming referendum scheduled for June 5 via republican TV channels later today, Kazinform cites the president’s press service.

 The televised address will be aired at 16:00 pm Nur-Sultan time. 

The nationwide referendum was declared earlier this year to decide the fate of the constitutional reform proposed by the Head of State.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

152 thou procedural decisions undergo prosecutorial supervision in Kazakhstan

02.06.2022, 19:50 11726
152 thou procedural decisions undergo prosecutorial supervision in Kazakhstan
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
According to Assylov, over seven thousand offenses, most of which were detected in the sphere of government procurement, health, environment, and observance of the rights of children, have been eliminated thanks to the Prosecutor Office's measures since the start of the year. Administrative and disciplinary action was taken against over 10 thousand civil servants and quasi-sector employees. Thanks to the involvement of prosecutors KZT8.4bn was reimbursed, labor rights of over 177 thousand persons were restored, and salary arrears to the tune of over KZT1bn were paid off. 
 
The President was briefed on the crime situation and measures taken to observe the constitutional rights of the citizens in the criminal and legal sphere. 596 illegally arrested individuals were released from the offices of investigative authorities. It was initiated to review the sentences of 542 persons, the situation of 90 was improved and nine were acquitted.
 
 Tokayev was also reported on the implementation of a new three-tier model of criminal proceedings. 152 thousand procedural decisions have so far undergone prosecutorial supervision, of which over 11.5 thousand were recognized as illegal. Unjustified involvement of almost one thousand citizens in criminal proceedings was prevented. 
 
Assylov informed the Head of State in detail about the measures to protect businesses, especially ones aimed at preventing illegal criminal proceedings. According to the President's task, the legality of all criminal cases against entrepreneurs is reviewed. Of the 378 cases currently under consideration, 36 were turned down. 12 pretrial investigations have been initiated into the cases of hindrance to businesses, and abuse of authority by officials of law enforcement and other government bodies. 
 
A complex of organizational and legislation measures is being prepared to exclude cases of unjustified involvement of entrepreneurs in criminal proceedings. 
 
The Head of State also heard about the investigations of the January events. As of today, cases against 489 persons have been taken to the court. 331 people have so far been sentenced, mostly for stealing, looting, storing, and stealing guns. 23 persons were sentenced to actual deprivation of liberty, and the rest to other forms of punishment. Cases of unlawful methods of investigation and deaths of people during the mass riots are under special control.
 
 For his part, Tokayev noted the importance to identify objectively all circumstances and those guilty during the January strategies as well as keep the public informed regularly about the results of the investigations. In addition, the President paid attention to the special importance of the rule of law in all spheres of the social and economic life of the country.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Bust of Abai installed in New Delhi

02.06.2022, 18:50 11621
Bust of Abai installed in New Delhi
Images | Akorda
A solemn ceremony of unveiling a bust of the great Kazakh thinker Abai took place in the San martin Square in New Delhi, Kazinform reports. 
 
Attending the event were Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi, as well as reps of the diplomatic corps.
 
 "Abai is not only a great poet but a genius thinker, prominent enlightener. He urged people to study science, embrace knowledge and glorified innovation and creation. The legacy of Abai is of great value not only for our country but the entire humanity," said Sultanov. 
 
He went on to note that the unveiling of the bust in the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi bears deep symbolic meaning, highlighting that the ideas taught by Abai and Gandhi are closely intertwined.
 
 According to Sultanov, the bust's installation will facilitate the further strengthening of spiritual cooperation between the two countries. The sides are willing to continue cooperation in the sphere of education, science, and culture. 
 
The unveiling of the bust took part as part of the visit of the Kazakh delegation to India for the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic, Scientific and Technical, Industrial and Cultural Cooperation between Kazakhstan and India.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Bilateral trade btw Kazakhstan and Poland reaches $760mln

02.06.2022, 17:30 11506
Bilateral trade btw Kazakhstan and Poland reaches $760mln
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau, who is in Kazakhstan as part of a regional tour, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 
 
Welcoming Zbigniew Rau, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that his visit is important for strengthening Kazakhstan’s cooperation with Poland and the OSCE.
 
 The Head of State spoke about the preparations for the upcoming national referendum and welcomed the deployment of an ODIHR Referendum Assessment Mission.
 
 "The referendum is the beginning of a process of important political transformations in our country. The work to promote democracy in Kazakhstan will be continuously carried out," the President noted.
 
 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Zbigniew Rau reviewed in detail cooperation in all three areas of the OSCE: in military-political, economic-environmental and human dimensions. 
 
Speaking about bilateral cooperation with Poland, the President noted that he regards Poland as an important partner in Central Europe. 
 

Bilateral trade last year has been increased by 12%, reaching $ 760 million. I think that we have good opportunities to increase mutual trade," the leader of Kazakhstan believes. 

 
The OSCE Chairman-in-Office commended the efforts made under Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s leadership in implementing large-scale political and economic reforms.
 
 "In my understanding, the upcoming referendum is a real breakthrough in terms of your Constitutional amendments and your approach to social structure and promotion of market oriented reforms. The referendum is a very important sign on political will to change things for the better. I must say that the constitutional reforms in your country are aimed at strengthening the principles of democracy, freedom and the rule of law," the Polish diplomat believes.
 
 Zbigniew Rau informed about his meetings with representatives of religious communities and civil society of our country. He highly valued the Kazakh model of interethnic and interfaith harmony and expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for the constant support of the Polish diaspora living in our country.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Hundreds of polling stations stand ready in Almaty ahead of nationwide referendum

02.06.2022, 16:40 11421
Hundreds of polling stations stand ready in Almaty ahead of nationwide referendum
Images | Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Almost 600 polling stations stand ready to accept voters in Almaty city during the upcoming nationwide constitutional referendum this Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Three days are left until the people of Kazakhstan will decide the fate of the proposed amendments to the Constitution. In Almaty, one can cast his or her vote at 574 polling stations.
 
Some 5,000 people are engaged in the work of the referendum commission.
 
All polling stations are equipped for visually impaired voters and other voters with special needs.
 
If Almaty residents have any questions regarding the referendum, they are kindly asked to contact the call center at +7 (727) 3384545 from 8:00 am till 20:00 pm.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President gives start to construction of int'l terminal at Almaty airport

01.06.2022, 18:22 17556
President gives start to construction of int'l terminal at Almaty airport
Images | Akorda
The working visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was completed with him taking part in a ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a new international terminal in the southern capital of the country, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.
 
In his speech, the Head of State noted that the Almaty airport is the main strategic facility and air gateway of Kazakhstan.
 

After the completion of a new terminal the airport's capacity is to be doubled to up to 14 million passengers a year. It will be outfitted with advanced technologies and conform to international standards. The main thing is that all works must be completed on time," said the President.

 
The total investment in the construction will stand at over $200mln. The new terminal will handle international flights only, and the existing one domestic. The construction is set to be completed in the summer of 2024.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read