Head of State receives Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov

Images | Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the criminal activity in the country as well as investigations of the criminal acts committed during the January events, identification and holding accountable offenders, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

According to the information presented to the President, 2,988 criminal cases are in progress. Charges have been issued on 188 cases, of which 166 were sent to the courts. The work is ongoing to confiscate stolen guns in illicit circulation.

The Head of State was familiarized with the measures to improve the activity of internal affairs bodies, In particular, the revision of the system of assessment of police work, debureaucratization, optimization of the pretrial process as well as law enforcement and greater protection of the rights of the citizens.

Akhmetzhanov told about new approaches toward the implementation of anti-corruption policy, greater effectiveness of personnel management, provision of meritocracy principle, and, and transparency of processes through digitalization.

In addition, Tokayev was informed about the modernization of the penitentiary system, improvement of the legal position and conditions of convicted prisoners and their resocialization.

In conclusion, the President gave a number of instructions aimed at increasing further the level of rule of law in the country, quality transition into a service work model of internal affairs bodies.