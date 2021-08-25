Health Minister announced a change in sanitary and epidemiological situation

Images | open sources

At a meeting of the Government chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country was considered, the PM's press office said on Tuesday.





Health Minister Aleksey Tsoi reported that the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is improving; the incidence rate has gradually begun to decrease.





Over the past week, the virus's reproductive index was below 1 and now stands at 0.93. Occupancy of infectious beds - 49%, intensive care - 46%.





To date, almost 6.5 million people have been vaccinated with the first component, more than 5 million people - the second component.





Besides, Aleksey Tsoi presented three new scenarios for development of epidemiological situation.





“The Ministry has updated the forecast of the epidemiological situation for coronavirus infection (CVI) until November. So, under the pessimistic scenario, the average daily number of registered cases in September will be up to 6 300 cases, in October - up to 2,400 cases, " he said.





According to a realistic scenario: up to 5.3 thousand cases of CVI are expected to be recorded in September, up to 1.8 thousand cases in October.





As reported before, the country’s COVID-19 tally stands at 748,851. The number of people being under coronavirus treatment stands at 123,226.





Nationwide, 1,824 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 555 in critical condition, and 267 on artificial lung ventilation.





Notably, the country has reported 5,631 fresh COVID-19 cases, 97 COVID-19 deaths and 23 deaths from pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs over the past day.





The country remains in the coronavirus red zone.





