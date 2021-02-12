Health Minister explained why Russian vaccine is not registered in Kazakhstan

Health Minister Alexei Tsoi has explained why the Russian vaccine is not registered in Kazakhstan.

We have a one-time import procedure, which was received for the first batch of vaccine produced in Russia. This vaccine is registered in the Russian Federation. It has passed all stages of clinical trials. And therefore, within Kazakhstan, we have such an opportunity, which allows one-time import of medicines for special needs, "Tsoi said.

He named a requirement that allowed importing an unregistered vaccine into our country.

We have certain requirements for the vaccine produced in Russia. If a vaccine is already registered in any of the countries with a strong regulatory system, these vaccines can be admitted to the market through a single import procedure, " he said.

As for the batch, which is produced in Kazakhstan, it goes through all stages, because this is already another production site. This is a technology transfer. And a medicinal substance or a vaccine produced at other sites goes through another specific procedure. That is, there is a comparison of samples, quality control, equipment validation. This process, as we have already said, should be completed by the end of February. After it is completed, the Sputnik V vaccine will no longer be Russian, but Kazakhstani, which will receive registration in Kazakhstan, "Tsoi said.

According to him, at the moment the registration procedure for "Sputnik V" of Kazakhstan production is underway, the documents have been submitted. It is expected to be registered in a month.













