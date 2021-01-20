Health Minister on when the COVID-19 cases could peak in Kazakhstan

Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi revealed Tuesday when the coronavirus infection may possibly hit the peak in Kazakhstan.





Based on the projections of a special group of experts of the Ministry of Healthcare, new COVID-19 cases may hit the peak in late March 2021, Minister Tsoi said at the Government’s session on Tuesday.





He added that the new cases will average about 3,000 daily under the best-case scenario, but only if Kazakhstan observes the face masking regime as well as social distancing rules, and starts vaccination. No stringent quarantine measures are expected in that situation.





In the worst-case scenario, according to Tsoi, Kazakhstan may registered 6,000-9,000 fresh infections each day and that will entail stringent quarantine regime.





During the session, Minister Tsoi also stated that the presence of the new COVID-19 variant, spreading in the UK, has not been confirmed in Kazakhstan. He added that the ministry constantly monitors all samples for the British strain, but the new highly transmissible coronavirus variant has not been detected in Kazakhstan.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.