Health Ministry formed forecast for COVID-19 by year H1 end in Kazakhstan

Taking into account the ongoing vaccination in Kazakhstan, a forecast of the epidemiological situation has been formed until the end of H1. This was announced by the Minister of Health Alexei Tsoi at an expanded meeting of the collegium, attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Yeraly Tugzhanov, the press service of the Health Ministry said.





Taking into account the available results of the vaccination, a forecast of the epidemiological situation has already been formed by the start of the second half of this year," A. Tsoi said.





According to the minister, it is planned to keep records of the vaccinated and track the immune status using the e-gov mobile "Vaccination" service and vaccination passports in the "Digital Documents" service. This will help plan the vaccinations volume and forecast the incidence.





The presence in Kazakhstan of our own production of vaccines is an opportunity to minimize the risks associated with the provision of vaccines and significantly stabilize the epidemiological situation in our country. Throughout 2021 we plan to vaccinate more than six million people," said A. Tsoi.





The Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V was purchased in record time, it was emphasized.





Today its production is established on the basis of the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex. Deliveries of products to domestic producers began on schedule - February 24 of this year. In addition, in April of this year, it is planned to use the domestically produced vaccine QazCovid-in - developed by the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems of the Science Committee of the RK Ministry of Education and Science.





According to optimistic and realistic forecasts, the minister said, mass vaccination, masking, social distance should stabilize the epidemiological situation in the country.





The whole world has realized that vaccination alone will allow all of us to return to our usual life without quarantine. All regions need to enhance public outreach work on immunization," A. Tsoi added.





Mass vaccination against coronavirus infection started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.













