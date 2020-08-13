Health ministry issues latest update on COVID-19 numbers in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, 25,053 people are being treated for the COVID-19 virus, including 108 children, the Health Ministry reports.





Out of 25,053 coronavirus patients, hospital and out-patient treatments are provided to 5,364 and 19,689 people, respectively.





There are 171 COVID-19 cases in the country that are serious. The number of critical cases stands at 28. The lives of 42 COVID-19 patients depend on ventilators.





