Health ministry issues update on COVID-19 numbers in Kazakhstan

8,976 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals in Kazakhstan, including 38 children, the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry reports.





The ministry revealed that hospital and out-patient treatments are provided to 4,548 and 4,428 people, respectively.





There are 267 COVID-19 cases in the country that are severe. The number of critical cases stands at 47. 50 COVID-19 patients are said to be on ventilators.













