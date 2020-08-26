Health ministry provides updates on COVID-19 statistics

10,597 people, including 52 children, are being treated for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.
Out of 10,597 COVID-19 patients, 5,673 are inpatients and 4,924 are outpatients. According to the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, there are 309 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide. Condition of 70 more COVID-19 patients are considered to be critical; 50 patients are said to be connected to ventilators.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
