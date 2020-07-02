Health Ministry reviewing measures presented to Tokayev to tighten quarantine

The measures to tighten the quarantine, which were presented to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, are being reviewed, said Lyudmila Byurabekova, Vice-Minister of Health Care.
Those measures that were considered by Aleksey Vladimirovich (Tsoi, Minister of Health Care) were examined at an interagency commission with the participation of the head of state - these are three options for introducing restrictive measures. We are once again reviewing these measures taking into account the epidemiological situation. All the proposals for introduction of restrictive measures will be submitted to the state commission and adopted by the Government," she said.
Source: KazTAG
