Healthcare Minister visits new infectious diseases hospital in Almaty

As part of his working trip Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov visited the affiliate of the Zhekenova clinical infectious diseases hospital in Almaty.





The new infectious diseases hospital was built in record 18 days to treat COVID-19 patients. It provides comfortable conditions for those staying there. The 280-bed hospital has 6 clinical units and an intensive care unit.





The Minister thanked the medical staff for the work. Since April 26 the hospital admits patients with confirmed coronavirus infection.





As of today there are 251 coronavirus-positive patients.

















