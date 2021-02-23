Система Orphus

Highest number of newborns recorded in Kazakhstan in 2020
According to preliminary data, Kazakhstan recorded 425.6 thousand births - the highest number since 1987 (417.1 thousand) - during January-December of 2020, the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan said.

The figure was by 22.6 thousand or 5.6% more than in 2019. Notably, the previous record number of newborns was registered in 1987, with 417.1 thousand births, which is by 8.5 thousand or 2% less compared to the 2020 figure.

Out of the total births in 2020, 248.7 thousand (58.4%) were recorded in urban areas, and 176.9 thousand (41.6%) in rural areas.

14.4% of the births were registered in Turkestan region, 12.7% in Almaty region, 8.3% in Almaty city, 7.4% in Shymkent city, 7% in Nur-Sultan city, and 6.9% in Zhambyl region.

The country’s total birth rate per 1,000 people stood at 22.40 births in January-December of 2020.



 
