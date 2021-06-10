House arrest extended to ex-Health Minister Birtanov

House arrest has been extended to ex-Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov.





The court ruled to extend the term of the house arrest to Yelzhan Birtanov to 9 months - from June 14, 2021 to July 14, inclusive. The petitions of the suspect's lawyers were turned down.





Yelzhan Birtanov headed the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan from January 2017 to June 2020. In the summer of 2020, he had coronavirus and then left the post for health reasons.





Information that the former Minister of Health was detained on suspicion of misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property appeared in the fall of 2020.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.