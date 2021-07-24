How Kazakhstanis will monitor planting of 2 billion trees

IMAGES | trk7.ru

An interactive map will be developed in Kazakhstan to monitor the progress of planting 2 billion trees, the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

The head of state, in his message to the people of Kazakhstan dated September 1, 2020, instructed to plant 2 billion trees and develop an interactive map to monitor the progress of these works.

In order to implement the above instruction, the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, together with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, have worked out this issue. JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary" by order of the State Enterprise "Kazakh Forest Management Enterprise" of the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife of the MEGNR of the Republic of Kazakhstan is developing an interactive map to monitor the progress of planting 2 billion trees.

It is planned that an interactive map based on remote sensing of the Earth will be available to the population in a mobile version. All interested persons, public organizations and every citizen of our country will be able to see this work, send their proposals and comments to the authorized body.













